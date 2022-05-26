BLAST OFF! Big-hitting Lynn ready to handle the Blast pressure

Chris Lynn is the all-time leading run-scorer in the Big Bash League

Lynn has a worldwide reputation for being one of the biggest hitters around in white ball cricket, and he has been signed by Northants to do the business at the top of the order.

The former Australia ODI and T20 star has scored more than 6,000 T20 runs in his career, and is the all-time record run scorer in the Big Bash League in his home country.

It does mean the pressure will be on the Brisbane-born player to hit the ground running, but that is something he is used to in his role as a white-ball batter for hire.

And the 32-year-old is also approaching his Steelbacks stint with a slightly new outlook having taken a mini break from playing.

"You are expected to perform, and you are expected to hit big sixes and all of that stuff," admitted Lynn, who hasn't played competitively since turning out for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League the middle of January.

"But I have learned now, having had this little break, I did a little bit of commentary on the IPL and it is all just about playing the game.

"Put all those headlines, that alter ego, put it all away and just play what is in front of you, I think that is so important in a game, and to actually have a few gears to go up and down.

"I have probably gone away from that in the past couple of years and have just tried to belt every ball.

"That works some days, but more likely than not it doesn't, so for me it is going to be about playing what is in front of me.