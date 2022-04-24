Batting coach Smith backing Northants to rise to the challenge against Yorkshire

Will Young will resume his innings on Sunday on 24 not out

The County face an uphill struggle to save the game at Wantage Road, resuming day four on 56 without loss, 442 runs behind their visitors after a damaging third day for the hosts.

Yorkshire piled up 406 for three declared on Saturday, with George Hill hammering 151 not out to put the visitors in total control.

But openers Ricardo Vasconcelos and Will Young negotiated 24 overs without serious alarm, and will resume their partnership on Sunday, with the target to save the game and earn a share of the spoils.

That is not going to be easy, but Smith says it can be done, and that the Northants players have to relish the challenge.

"For us as a batting group, it’s about breaking the day down," he said.

"So, it'll be getting over that first five overs, 10 overs, first hour, just assessing the conditions again, seeing how you feel as a batter, minimising your risks, but also making sure that when you do make a commitment, you're fully committed to that shot.

"Not only that, I mean it's very unrealistic for us to think we can turn up and knock 400 off, but I think there's such a great opportunity for any player out there.

"They can go out and really spend some time in the middle against what's a quality attack, get confidence from that and take it forward into the next game."

Yorkshire batting star Hill is hopeful his side can push for their second victory of the season, but knows it is not going to be easy on a placid pitch.

"As it’s shown, there's not a huge amount of seam movement,” said Hiill.

"It's not really going up and down. It's not really spinning.

"So, we've just got to be really consistent and disciplined with our lines and lengths."