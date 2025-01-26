Costin targets titles ahead of upcoming Northampton boxing show

Doina Costin in action against Sherriee Barnes

Doina Costin (2-0) is a woman on a mission for titles and knows how crucial a good start to 2025 could be in her pursuit of them, and she gets her first experience of the six-round distance on February 21st in Northampton at the BCB Promotions 'Fully Loaded' event at the Mercure Hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old super featherweight from Northampton boxed twice last year, outpointing Sherrie Barnes in February before following that up seven months later with another points win against Kira Carter. It was a comfortable victory, but Costin felt limited by the lack of offensive output from her opponent.

"I want to be active, said Costin. Getting out early in the year is good for me, and also making that step up to six rounds after my first two being four's. I'd have wanted to box before Christmas, but that can be a difficult time for selling tickets, and of course without that you can't fight. My performance was alright; sometimes in these fights it really depends on the opponent you are in with. It's not easy to showcase your skills when they aren't throwing many shots back at you. My coaches say these are the fights to gain experience and feel more comfortable in the ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Costin trains at the Shoe-Box gym in Northampton under coach James Conway, where she regularly spars elite male amateurs who put her through her paces. The Moldovan-born talent is also a regular sparring partner of English featherweight champion Jessica Barry, and it's these hard rounds that have helped build her confidence as she heads closer to a title fight of her own. Besides her own training, she has joined the coaching staff in the gym, working with kids, and it's something that has given her a lot of joy.

"Training has to step up with doing the extra two rounds, so I've had more active sparring at a better pace and need good preparation not just for this one but I need to be ready all year. I'd like to box for a Midlands title. There aren't too many in the division in the women's game, so you can't have ten or eleven build-up fights; the chances will come much sooner, so you have to be ready. I love coaching. It's not something I expected to happen, but I really enjoy working with the kids, helping improve their confidence, and doing something good for others really gives you that push.

Tickets are available now, priced at £45 for general admission and £80 for VIP, from the boxers directly or by emailing [email protected].