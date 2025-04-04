Corby's Maria Shaw grabs 800m bronze medal at World Masters Indoor Athletics

Maria Shaw displays her 800m bronze medal

Corby's Maria Shaw grabbed the 800m bronze medal for Team GB in the women's 45-age group division at the World Masters Indoor Athletics Championships held at Alachua County, Florida in USA.

The Corby AC middle distance runner from Northamptonshire took the challenge to finish a creditable third position in a time of 2:25:19. She outkicked the American challenger Alison Schwalm who placed fourth in 2:25:19.

The two lap event was great for Team GB & NI with a another prominent master's runner Zoe Boyle of Berkhamsted taking gold in a time of 2:19:90.

Doyle proceeded to win gold in the 1 500m in 4:45:55 after easily overpowered Sascha Scott of the USA and Poblete who who came second and third respectively.

In the same competition held in Poland last year, Doyle also won double gold in the 800m and 1 500m races.

Shaw who was in the same 1 500m race in Alachua finished fourth and narrowly a second medal for Team GB & NI.

"I am happy to have won a medal in the 800m considering injuries the effects of an injury ahead of this global event. The 1 500m race and the relays was a good bonus for me," said Shaw.

Team GB & NI finished second overall with a total of 93 medals against 63 nations who took part.

Team USA who entered the biggest number of track and field athletes came out on top with 557 medals, while third placed Germany got 70 medals.

South Korea are expected to host the next championships in 2026.