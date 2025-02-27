Corby AC runner all set for World Athletics Indoor Championship

Karen Brooks in action for the top honours

Maria Shaw is bracing up for top class performance at the up-coming 9-day World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships in Alachua County, Florida, next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Corby AC star runner is part of a strong GB team who will be vying to get the greatest number of medals after their third finish behind Germany and USA in last year’s Gothenburg championships in Sweden when they compete between 23-30 March.

Shaw, an 800m and 1 500m medallist at the previous 2023 Pescara games in Italy, has targeted nothing short of podium places at the global age-group event following commendable performances in three events at the British masters’ and Inter-Area indoor championships this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have come out from an injury. But I am happy with my preparations and ready for the Florida games. I probably need a few races and continue with my good training”, said Shaw.

Explosive Maria Shaw ready for world indoor athletics in the USA

The former member for Harborough Athletic Club in Leicestershire and once crowned their Athlete of the Year is down for the 800m and 1 500m races in the 45-age group division in Florida.

At the weekend’s British masters’ indoor meeting at Lee Valley in London, Shaw finished second in the 800m race with a time of 2:24:22, which was outside her personal best of 2:14:71.

Zoe Doyle, a top ranked and multiple indoors champion for the Veterans AC won the two-lap race in a time of 2:22:72.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaw’s club-mate Karen Brooks, the world indoor 800m record holder, compeeted in the 1 500m race in the 60-age division.

She finished second in 5:34:48 behind Claire Elms of Veterans AC who won in a time of 5:11:06.

However, Brooks had earlier on at the British Masters Inter-Area indoor championships at Lee Valley set a new British and European record time of 5:33:55 over the same distance for the 65-age category.

Brooks and Shaw who are coached by Bill Boyd have since received special invitations to compete at the England Indoor National Age-Group championships in Sheffield 9 March 2025.

It is believed a good number of track and field athletes heading to the USA for world indoor championships will use the event as part of their intense preparations.