Cobblers welcome new fans from Denver After chance meeting before a game

Drew from Denver, Colorado

Northampton Town have some new fans, all the way from Denver, after a chance meeting before the game at Charlton Athletic on Good Friday.

Four Cobblers fans were travelling to the game at Charlton Athletic on Good Friday, namely Paul Cannell, Richard Leeson, Alan Gray and Conor Wells.

The group stopped for some pre-match refreshments in the Southwark Tavern, where they bumped into some other Cobblers fans.

The songs were flowing, and the group noticed a couple stood behind them. The Cobblers fans shared the food they had ordered with the couple whose names were Drew and Rachel Fish, who were visiting London from Denver, Colorado, USA. Drew and Rachel showed some interest in the songs the Cobblers fans were singing and the group taught them the words to “Cheer up Barry Fry”!! Both said they hadn’t experienced anything like this and how lovely it was to see a group of friends meeting up with likeminded strangers, all sharing the same passion in the same colours.

Drew, a new Cobblers fan from Denver, Colorado

Drew and Rachel were planning to visit the National Museum, but the Cobblers fans managed to convince them to come along to the game at Charlton, and the group paid for their tickets despite the protestations of Drew and Rachel who wanted to buy their own tickets!

Despite the result, everyone had a great time and Drew and Rachel bought the half time drinks! Rachel even joined in with the songs. The group have kept in touch with Drew and Rachel and the club have sent a Cobblers shirt and scarves over to Denver to welcome the newest members of the Shoe Army!