Classy James claimns win on home turf

TYSELLE WALFALL

Northampton's Eithan James's class shone in his homecoming headline bout against the previously unbeaten Khya Preston at the Mercure Hotel on Saturday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old welterweight had lost two of his last three fights coming into this one, but he made a confident start, controlling the middle of the ring and landing some heavy blows in the opening round.

Preston, who only made his pro debut last month, took some time to work up to the pace of the fight, and his coach, Kieron Gray, in his corner, did an excellent job at the end of the first to settle his man, who looked more composed in the second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James was continuing to land the cleaner shots and showed the footwork and handspeed that had propelled him to English champion. Preston, in his first six-round contest, showed decent fitness and work rate, landing some leather of his own, but he couldn't match the output of James, who, after picking up a small nick on his eye, closed the fight strongly, with referee Kevin Parker scoring the contest 60-55.

NICO MICHAEL

After boxing in huge arenas up and down the country, Saturday gave James a chance to put on a show for those close to home, and after getting himself back in the win column, he can look ahead to a positive end to a year that started in disappointment.

Nico Michael picked up his eighth straight victory in a rough and scrappy affair with Stephen Jackson.

The 30-year-old who was boxing in his hometown did his best to contend with the constant holding of his experienced opponent, who was deducted a point and did his best to tie up whenever possible. It was the third straight six-rounder for Michael, and his own experience showed in flicking away with the jab and landing a lovely left hand, which sent Jackson reeling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael kept working away to the final bell, winning every round clearly and taking a 60-53 points decision.

EITHAN JAMES

Tyselle Walfall is an excellent boxer who loves a fight, and that combination could take him a long way as he put on another crowd-friendly war against Bahadur Karami.

Fresh off the back of two fight-of-the-night contenders, you would expect Walfall to ease his way into this one against his veteran Iranian opponent, and he started well, comfortably taking the first two rounds behind his jab and some slick combinations.

Karami, the 'Freedom Fighter,' isn't immune from a tear-up himself and used some of the dark arts to frustrate Walfall, who was having issues keeping in his mouthpiece when he was caught with some cuffing shots behind the head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The packed-out venue were loving the action, and both men were having success down the stretch, but ultimately Walfall's fast start would see him through on the scorecards as the 23-year-old left the ring bloodied and bruised but with a smile on his face as he picked up his third win as a pro, taking a 58-56 points decision.

Klinton Baptiste may have the biggest smile in the sport, but he's a spiteful puncher, and he put in another dominant performance against the experienced Callum Ide.

It was a one-sided affair, with the Shoe-Box-trained talent forcing Ide to cover up and stay fleet of foot as Baptiste landed heavy blows throughout the four rounds, taking a 40-36 points decision.

The 34-year-old moves on to 3-0 and feels better and is already in position to challenge for the Southern Area title.

There was a debut win for Charlie Hamilton but disappointment for Yahya Abdullah who lost for the first time as a professional against Mexican Erick Omar Lopez.