Championship success for Northampton kickboxing club

The Northampton Martial Arts club attended the ECKA National Championships last week and walked away with a haul of medals.

The club based near Weston Favell took 5 members to the championships and secured 10 medals.

The youngest team member - Ryan Dospinescu aged 6, set the standard for the tournament by winning 3x Gold medals, becoming the youngest 2024 ECKA National Champion.

Older brother Dario Dospinescu also performed really well within his divisions, securing 2x Silver medals and a Bronze medal.

Club team mate Hayden Francis added another title to his collection and became the National Champion for his division.

Also to collect another National title was Dan Berry who won his men’s black belt division. Dan also bagged a Silver medal along the way.

Attending his first National Championships was Maxim Hatt, who had some very tough fights, however was victorious in securing a Gold medal and a National title.

To add to the day of success, Club Coach Paul Francis achieved Class A Referee status and was awarded a certificate for his achievement. Club member Leigh Dyer achieved Class C Referee status too.

Club Coach commented “These 5 individuals train hard multiple times a week which is proven in their success. Their achievements are very well deserved and they did their club proud.”

For anyone interested in taking up martial arts, you can book a free taster session via this link: https://forms.office.com/r/AtKZchFeC6