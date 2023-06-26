Brampton View Care Home welcome special guests Pablo The Pup and Marco for the day!

Two-year-old greyhound Pablo The Pup and retired racer Marco – aka Blackstone Marco – joined trainer Heather Dimmock and Shaun Reynolds of Fortitude Communications in delivering a special meet and greet session to selected residents.

It presented an opportunity for those in attendance to learn more about greyhound racing’s present-day operation and the sport’s commitment to providing healthy, happy, lives to all dogs from birth and into retirement.

Residents also discussed memories of yesteryear and reflected on their greyhound racing experiences with some remembering the sport’s heyday at prestigious venues including Wembley and White City.

#Heather Dimmock and Shaun Reynolds with Marco and Pablo The Pup.

There was also time for Pablo the Pup and Marco to meet Brampton View Care Home’s resident guide dog Holly – a gorgeous seven-year-old golden Labrador.

Kevin Boothby, Towcester Racecourse Managing Director, was touched to learn the visit prompted so many memories to come flooding back to residents.

“Greyhound racing remains the ninth most attended spectator sport in the UK,” said Kevin. “But during the postwar era, the sport really boomed with 70,000,000 spectators annually visiting their local track.

“Our team was staggered to learn the specifics behind residents’ memories of a night at the dogs – from how much admission was, to the bus routes they’d catch to get to the track and the greyhounds they followed closest.

Brampton View Care Home resident and former keen racegoer Len with Pablo The Pup

“We had never visited a care home previously and we’re very grateful to Brampton View Care Home for accommodating our team. We’re hopeful of organising a race day for residents soon so they can re-live their trackside memories and continue their touchpoint with greyhound racing.”

Emma Robinson, Activities Lead from Brampton View care home was thrilled with the event and the reactions from the residents who attended “It was so wonderful to hear our residents reminiscing about their memories of visiting the racing over the years and hearing how it has changed.”

The visit took place with only a week until Towcester Racecourse hosts the world-famous English Greyhound Derby Final on Saturday, July 1, where the winner will land the £175,000 first prize.

The race will be centrepiece of a major, family friendly, day out featuring live music, mirror men, stilt walkers and face painting – with racing scheduled to begin shortly after 6pm.

Tickets for the 2023 English Greyhound Derby Final on Saturday, July 1, are on sale now and available to purchase online via the Towcester Racecourse website or on the door.