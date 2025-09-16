Brackley Town launches £50k Fan Zone appeal – and calls on supporters to “Do Your Bit”

Brackley Town is asking supporters to do their bit and help build a new fan zone

A bumper crowd is expected at St James Park this evening (Tuesday 16 September) as Brackley Town welcome Manchester United U21s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fixture is one of the biggest nights of the season for the club and also provides the perfect platform to highlight the launch of the Brackley Town Lottery – the cornerstone of plans to raise £50,000 for a new matchday Fan Zone.

The visit of Manchester United U21s shines a spotlight on the difference between non-league football and the sport’s top tier. While Premier League academies operate with multi-million-pound resources, Brackley’s squad juggle football alongside jobs and everyday life, and the club’s progress relies on the strength of its community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brackley Town Lottery is part of the national #DoYourBit movement, giving supporters the chance to play for just £10 a month. Every ticket directly supports the club’s growth while also offering entry into monthly prize draws with jackpots of up to £25,000.

Supporters have already shown what can be achieved when they rally behind the club. Earlier this year, fundraising efforts delivered £17,000 for a new 4m x 3m scoreboard.

This comes at a time when many sports clubs and community facilities are seeing less external funding and are having to find new ways to support themselves. Brackley’s lottery is one example of how a club can take matters into its own hands to secure a stronger future.

Tim Carroll, Brackley Town’s Head of Football Administration and Club Director, said: “Clubs like ours only move forward because of the dedication of fans and volunteers. The Manchester United game is a fantastic occasion for Brackley and has given us the chance to put a spotlight on the lottery. With that support, we can deliver a Fan Zone that makes matchdays even more special and ensures the club continues to grow at the heart of its community.”

How it works

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each £10 ticket directly supports Brackley Town’s Fan Zone appeal while also entering supporters into monthly prize draws, with prizes including:

1st Prize: £5,000 + possible £20,000 bonus jackpot

2nd Prize: £2,000

3rd Prize: 20 x £50 winners

Since March, more than 250 clubs have started their own lotteries through The Fundraising Club Lottery – a not-for-profit partnership between Pitchero, a leading digital platform used by over 10,000 sports clubs to manage membership, payments and performance, and Bee Ethical, a lottery operator which manages some of the country’s biggest charity lotteries. Together they are creating a fast-growing national movement that gives clubs from grassroots level, sustainable income to fund facilities and community programmes at a time when financial challenges are mounting.

Brackley Town FC supporters can sign up for its lottery at:

18+ only. Please play responsibly. Support at BeGambleAware.org