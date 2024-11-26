Brackley rugby players bowled over by sports fund help

Sports Fund Ambassador Darren Gough

Budding Maro Itojes and Alex Matthews in Brackley have been given a boost towards achieving their dream thanks to a new sports fund backed by former England cricketer Darren Gough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £100,000 Gigaclear Rural Sports Club Fund aims to support teams based in rural communities across the broadband company’s full fibre network, which spans 26 counties.

Thanks to the fund, Brackley RFC has been able to purchase training equipment to be used by all teams, including groups from under 6 to the adult teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club chairman Mark Ashton said: “We’re hugely grateful to Gigaclear for supporting grassroots rural sport clubs through their fund. Our new tackle bags have already been used extensively and each week will benefit more than 200 players and coaches. As a volunteer-driven community club we are so dependent on the generosity of many individuals and organisations such as Gigaclear. This contribution is much appreciated.”

Fund ambassador Darren Gough said: “Since launching the fund, it has gone from strength to strength, providing valuable support where it is needed most. It’s great to see so much kit and equipment being sent out to rural sports clubs such as Brackley Rugby Club. I believe it will help make a difference to players now and to the rural sports teams of the future.”

Based in based in Nightingale Close, Brackley RFC is a community club that is committed to inclusive rugby for all. The fastest area of growth are the girl's teams, where players have grown tenfold in just three years.

More than 5,000 homes and businesses in Brackley are now able to access Gigaclear’s full fibre broadband offering ultrafast speeds up to 900Mbps. For more details, visit Gigaclear.com