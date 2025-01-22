Brackley cricketers enjoy screen time with fund support

Sports Fund Ambassador Darren Gough

Players at Brackley Cricket Club will be setting their sights on the new season thanks to a new sports fund backed by former England cricketer Darren Gough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former sportsman and winner of Strictly Come Dancing is ambassador for the £100,000 Gigaclear Rural Sports Club Fund, which supports grassroots teams based in rural communities across the broadband company’s full fibre network.

Thanks to the fund, Brackley Cricket Club has been able to purchase a sight screen in time for the new season. Club Chairman Keith Cartwright said: “We’re really grateful to Gigaclear's rural sports club fund for providing us with a much-needed sight screen. Screens are a necessity in our league and raising the money to make large purchases such as this is always a challenge for small rural clubs like ours. The screen will give us a great boost for the coming season and helps to make the club look more professional.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fund ambassador Darren Gough said: “Since launching the fund in 2023, it has gone from strength to strength, providing valuable support where it is needed most. It’s great to see so much kit and equipment being sent out to rural sports clubs such as Brackley Cricket Club. I believe it will help make a difference to players now and to the rural sports teams of the future.”

Brackley CC Chairman Keith Cartrwright

Brackley Cricket Club was established in 1823 and play matches at their ground in Westminster Road. The club welcomes players of all ages and abilities, and has a youth set up as well as midweek, Sunday and adult Saturday teams.

More than 5,000 homes and businesses in Brackley are now able to access Gigaclear’s full fibre broadband offering ultrafast speeds up to 900Mbps. For more details, visit Gigaclear.com