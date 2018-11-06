Boyd reveals selection plan for Saints' game at Gloucester

Chris Boyd is set to make plenty of changes for Saints' Premiership Rugby Cup game at Gloucester on Friday night.

With just five days between the trip to Kingsholm and last Sunday's win at Wasps, Saints will pick a fresh team for the trip to the west country.



They are likely to reintroduce players who have been given time off, with the likes of Alex Waller, Teimana Harrison and Piers Francis among a group of men who have not featured in the cup so far.



And with the Gallagher Premiership on the horizon, with a match against Wasps to come at Franklin's Gardens on November 17, Boyd is set to use the Gloucester game to give minutes to key men.



"With these PRC games in a block of three, every club is taking it a bit differently," explained the Saints boss.



"Some clubs played a strong side in rounds one and two and are going to give those players a rest in round three to go back into the Premiership the following week.



"In our two games, we've picked young players and the problematic thing for us is that we've got a short turnaround this week, going from a Sunday to a Friday.



"So if I'm transparent, there won't be many guys who played on Sunday who will be playing on Friday."