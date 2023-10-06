Carl Fail (photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

The former Far Cotton ABC amateur will be looking to make it a perfect 10 as he takes on Bulgarian opponent Angel Emilov live on TNT Sports at approximately 8.30pm.

Fail has won all nine of his bouts since turning professional, securing a knockout success last time out against Frank Madsen.

And the 26-year-old light-middleweight, who has endured a three-week warm-weather training camp in Malta, is now ready to show his ability once again as he takes to the canvas this week.

​

​”I can go on and push for titles after this,” Fail said.

"It's been about taking a few fights at a time and I've been taken through stages since joining Frank Warren, seeing if I'm ready for the next step.

"This is another stepping stone for me but obviously I've got to make sure I don't underestimate him because he will be a tough test.

"But if I'm wanting to do what I think I can do in this sport, I should be dealing with these kids pretty comfortably.

"I have watched some videos of him and he's got power.

"He's a couple of weights above me and he throws big shots so I have to be on the ball and I can't switch off.

"But I believe I'm levels above him so as long as I don't get drawn into anything silly, I should be able to win and push for titles.

"I'm 26 now so I'm coming up to my prime.

"I've still got loads of years to build but I'm 9-0 and I don't need those learning fights - I want to push on.