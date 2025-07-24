Vaughan goes for English title as James gets Northampton homecoming

Northampton's Ben Vaughan fights for the English title in Stoke on Saturday

It is a busy weekend for Northampton's Team Shoe-Box camp, with the highlights being an English title shot for Ben 'Bomber' Vaughan and a homecoming fight for Eithan 'Jammy' James.

First up, on Friday, Northampton welterwight James headlines a professional show on home soil for the first time when he tops the bill on the Harlestone Road club's fight night which is being held at the Mercure Hotel in the town centre.

James takes on Shropshire's Khya Preston in a six-round bout, with the town ace aiming to return to winning ways after he suffered defeat last time out at York Hall in London, losing his Commonwealth title showdown with Constantin Ursu.

That was a second career loss for James, who has won 13 of his 15 professional fights, and he takes on a young and hungry boxer in Preston, with the 21-year-old stepping up for only second fight as pro.

Ethan James headlines the Team Shoe-Box show at the Mercure Hotel in Northampton town centre

"It’s good to see Eithan back out," said his trainer and Team Shoe-Box boss James Conway. "And for the first time as a pro in his hometown.

"Eithan didn’t want to take on a journeyman, as he finds it hard to get motivated, so he’s out against an unbeaten hungry youngster in six-round action."

That bout is the headline of a busy card that will see five other homegrown Shoe-Box fighters step into the ring.

Others scheduled to perform are the likes of Michael Stephenson, Nico Michael, Tyselle Walfall and Klinton Baptiste, and Conway is excited by the prospect.

"I think the show is gonna be the best that’s been put on in recent times in Northampton," said the trainer. "We have five lads from the gym, all wanting to put a show on."

Once Friday is out of the way, Conway will be heading off for a Saturday date at the Kings Hall in Stoke-on-Trent to team up with Team Shoe-Box ace Vaughan, who is taking on Bobby Dalton over 10 rounds for the vacant English super welterweight title.

Dalton hails from Redcar north Yorkshire, and will face up to Vaughan defending a record of 10 wins out of 10 as a professional.

Vaughan has won 11 of his 12 fights, with his only defeat coming on points in a thriller with Ekow Essuman for the European title in Birmingham in November.

"It’s been a long time waiting for Ben Vaughan to get another opportunity, but he’s found himself in the 'who needs him' camp," said trainer Conway.

"The former English champion decided he didn’t want to defend his title against Ben, so was forced to vacate, and now Ben gets the chance to box another hungry fighter who wants to put on a show.

"Bobby Dalton is from the north east and is 10 and 0 as a pro.

"He had a very prestigious amateur career around the same time as Ben and Eithan, and now both him and Ben have worked their way to an English title fight.

"It's going to be a cracker of a fight, from which I fully expect Ben to come out as the victor."