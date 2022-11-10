Undisputed world champion Chantelle Cameron insists 'the best is yet to come'

The 31-year-old produced a superb performance to see off American Jessica McCaskill in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night, claiming a unanimous points decision to collect all five super lightweight world title belts.

It was the 17th win out of 17 professional fights for the former Kings Heath amateur, and was the culmination of more than 20 years hard work for a girl who first got the boxing bug before she was a teenager.

But there isn't going to be any resting on her laurels as far as Cameron is concerned, she is hungry for more, and that means she is targeting being undisputed at more than one weight.

Chantelle Cameron collects the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO world title belts from coaches Jamie Moore (l) and Nigel Travis (r) after her win over Jessica McCaskill at the Etihad Arena on Saturday (Picture: Francois Nel/Getty Images)

The Northamptonian, who is top of the pile in the 140lbs division, is bookended by two other undisputed champions in Irish star Katie Taylor (135) and also McCaskill (147), and she is now gunning for those belts as well!

She could stay in the super lightweight division and defend the titles she has, but Cameron is targeting much more.

"I feel like I am coming to my peak, and I feel like the best is yet to come," said a buoyant Cameron, now back in the UK after her success at the Etihad Stadium.

"There is still plenty more left in the tank, and now I have got myself in this position, hopefully I am going to be in those big fights, and I am going to jump up and down the weight divisions.

Chantelle Cameron produced a dominant performance to beat Jessica McCaskill

"Because I am undisputed at 140, I either want Katie Taylor (undisputed at 135) or I want Jessica McCaskill at 147.

"They are both undisputed at those weights, and they are the fights that I want now.

"But that is down to my team, and we will sit down and plan and look at the options, but I want those mega-fights.

"I have defended my title belts, I have won undisputed, so now it is time to make as much as I can while I have these belts, and for the fights to be the best against the best."

Winning feeling... a delighted Chantelle Cameron is declared the winner of her fight with Jessica McCaskill

Cameron has already publicly stated she is ready to take on Taylor in her own backyard, offering her what would be a monster clash at Croke Park in Dublin, but that is far from her only option.

It is one of three fights the Northampton ace is targeting, and she wants to be stepping into the ring again 'within three or four months'.

Aside from the Taylor option, the others are a clash with Kali Reis, who vacated her belts to allow Saturday's unification bout to go ahead, and a rematch with McCaskill for the American's undisputed welterweight crown.

Taylor is scheduled for a re-match with Amanda Serrano, who she beat back in May, and the talk is of that fight being played out in front of 80,000 at the home of Gaelic sport.

But nothing has been signed off yet, and Cameron has laid down the challenge to the 'Bray Bomber' to step into the ring for a 'best versus the best' battle.

And she is happy to make it happen on St Patrick's Day, tweeting out 'March 17th Croke Park, Katie Taylor. Undisputed v Undisputed. If the Serrano rematch don’t happen, then call, I’ll be free'.

Cameron is going to enjoy a short break before returning to training, but she is already looking forward to what is next, and says she won't accept any sort of delay.

"I want to fight Katie Taylor," she said. "If Kali Reis wants to fight then I will fight her, but I am not waiting around for anyone.

"I have done my delays, I have waited around for months and months and that has affected my career.

"So if Kali is fit and well and ready to fight in the next four months, that will be the next fight because she did vacate her belts to let me and McCaskill fight, so that would be the fair thing to do.

"But I am not going to wait around for her, I don't need to.