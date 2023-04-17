Unbeaten Northampton fighter Eithan James sets sights on Lee Appleyard clash

Northampton boxer Eithan James was a points winner in London on Saturday night

James easily saw off the challenge of Bulgarian journeyman Georgi Velichkov at the Copper Box Arena at the weekend, claiming a clear points win in their six-round fight.

The win saw the Team Shoe-Box fighter maintain his 100 per cent winning record as a pro, and he is now hoping at at long last get a chance at a title, with a clash with Appleyard his number one target.

Both fighters have stepped up in weight, and James believes he will have the measure of the 35-year-old from Rotherham, who has claimed 19 wins and a draw in his 27-right pro career.

"I am looking at fighting again in June, and everybody is mentioning Lee Appleyard, so let's get it on. I am ready for that one," James told the iFL TV YouTube channel.

"I have been craving for a title for the past year, but have had the two pull-outs.

"Lee is a good lad, he has boxed some good names, and obviously he'll be wanting it just as much as me."

And he added: "Lee has been in and around people and he has some good names on his record but I want to tick him off mine.

"I think I am the younger, fresher fighter and I am just going to pick him apart.

"Nobody thinks I am a big puncher, but they get fed up of me making them miss and then countering on them.

"They are then not going to be wanting to throw, so I see me winning that fight easy."

James was denied a tilt at the European super lightweight title by a late pull-out last year, and the 22-year-old is in a hurry to try and get a belt around his waist.

"I am still young but I am coming into that age now where I want to take these risky fights," he said. "I want to get my name out there and look for even bigger titles.

"I want to get up the rankings and if other big fights come then I am there to take them, I am not going to just sit around and make money, I want to get something.

"I want to get that British title, and be the first one to do it from Northampton."

On his win over Velichkov, the town fighter said: "We were expecting to do the eight rounds, but we had a pull-out again and it is what it is.