Unbeaten Fail targets all-Northampton clash with rival Brown

Northampton's Carl Fail punches Victor Garcia during the fight between the pair at York Hall

Fail boxed on the undercard of Brown’s nine round loss to Sam Gilley and outpointed Victor Garcia over six rounds to make it six wins out of six.

The 25 year old southpaw said afterwards: “It’s a big fight, a fight for everyone to get excited about.

“Nobody from Northampton wanted to see Drew lose. I wanted him to win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton's Drew Brown in action during his super welterweight loss to Sam Gilley

"It would have been good for Northampton boxing to have another champion in the town.

“I want Drew to come back, get some wins and then hopefully we can fight sometime in the future.

“I want to be in big fights and that would be a massive fight in Northampton.

“I’m looking to make some noise. I’m looking to have an eight rounder, maybe two, and then fight Drew over 10 or 12.

“We sparred hundreds of rounds when we ere growing up at Far Cotton, but haven’t sparred since we were 16.”

John Daly saw every round of the sparring and was in Fail’s corner for his latest win.

Garcia was a game Frenchman who had upset a prospect in his previous corner, but Fail won every round on the referee’s scorecard.

He said: “It was a great learning fight for me.

“I was up against a really tough, game French lad who was coming off a win. I was on the back foot more than I have been in most of my other fights.

“These are the fights I want. My coach is turning down easier opponents. He’s saying: ‘We don’t want him, we want the guy who beat him.’

“It’s more exciting for me. I want to be motivated. There’s no point knocking out eight journeymen and then losing a title fight.