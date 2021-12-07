Unbeaten Carl Fail eyeing Northampton homecoming after he impresses in York Hall triumph

Carl Fail is all smiles after his win over Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero at York Hall on Friday night

Fail says there’s talk of a show at The Deco Theatre in “February or March” and should it go ahead fans will see a fighter tipped for a big future.

Barry Jones, the former WBO super-featherweight champion and now top pundit, said the 24-year-old middleweight is 'a real talent' and 'there was class in everything he did' during his six-round points win over Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero at the York Hall on Friday night.

Fail dropped the former Spanish champion late in the first and won every round on the referee’s scorecard to register a fourth straight win.

Carl Fail in action against Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero at York Hall on Friday night

Fail had to work for his win. Clavero was tough and full of fight, but Fail was way too polished for him.

“I had to be at my best,” said Fail. “He was a former Spanish champion, had pushed (former world-title challenger) Brian Rose close and had knocked out undefeated fighters.

“But I believed I was levels above him and I think I showed that. I went out there and proved how good I am.”

John Daly, in Fail’s corner since he first started boxing at the Far Cotton gym in Towcester Road, was in his corner and said: “I thought Carl was outstanding.

“He did a better job (on Clavero) than a lot of other top prospects. Carl used his brains. He showed what a well-schooled boxer he is.”

The bell rescued Clavero in the first after Fail found his chin with a right hook to drop him and Fail sent his back to his stool at the end of the second on rubbery legs.

There was more quality from Fail in the third when he landed a flurry of left uppercuts on the Spaniard’s chin to bring gasps from ringsiders.

Though outclassed and hurt several times, Clavero was spirited until the final bell. He took some good punches and always tried to fire back.

Fail said: “I’m looking to have a break over Christmas, spend some time with my family and then get back in the gym and look to push on.”

Meanwhile, Daly was in the corner at Raunds Town FC to steer teenagers Charlie Dolan and Isaac White to winning debuts.

Chantelle Cameron, the IBF, WBC and Ring magazine world champion, was in the Kiln Park crowd and saw her gym-mates impress.

Thirteen-year-old Dolan outpointed Frankie Costello. Daly said: “Charlie won every round, but he had to be on his ‘A’ game. Frankie was game, he really wanted it.”

Daly was also pleased with White, a points winner over Henry Thompson (Wellingborough). “It was a split decision,” said Daly, “but I was confident Isaac had done enough.