Trainer Moore targeting McGee next for Cameron - and then he wants Taylor bout

Chantelle Cameron retained her WBC super Lightweight title in Las Vegas last weekend

The Northampton boxer was in dominant form in Las Vegas at the weekend as she stopped former two-time world champion Melissa Hernandez to retain her WBC World Super Lightweight title.

The fifth round victory was an impressive one, with Cameron too big, too quick and too powerful for her 41-year-old opponent.

Cameron admitted the fight was ‘really easy’ for her and wants to step up the class of the opposition she faces, and her trainer agrees.

Chantelle Cameron's trainer Jamie Moore

Moore says the perfect fight for Cameron would be to take on IBF world champion McGee, and that he believes Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn is keen to get that fight arranged.

“I know Eddie has been in talks about that fight, and we would be more than willing to take that fight next,” said Moore. “It is the type of fight that Chantelle needs.

“That (the Hernandez fight) was expected to be a tough enough first defence, against the mandatory challenger, and it was easy.

“I think the better fighters that Chantelle is in with, the better we will see her perform.”

Moore is very confident that Cameron would be too strong for American star McGee, who has a pro record of 27 wins and three defeats from her 30 fights to date.

He also believes that a strong performance and win for Cameron would bring that huge clash with undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor.

“Taking on Mary McGee is the toughest challenge out there, and I think it is the best fight for Chantelle in this weight division,” said Moore.

“If we can get that fight and Chantelle can overcome it, then it puts her in prime position for Katie Taylor to either say ‘I’ll come up, or you come down to lightweight’, and that would be one of the biggest fights that has ever happened in women’s boxing.”

Moore was delighted with the performance of Cameron in Las Vegas, and says there is still more to come.

“I think that first and foremost, Chantelle should be proud of herself,” he said.

“She really has put a lot of hard work in, and it has been a tough couple of years since she turned pro.

“But she has really turned the corner, she is fulfilling her potential, Eddie (Hearn) has backed her and he really likes her as well which is a key ingredient.

“I am really glad for her, she has come to the gym, she is surrounded by good fighters and I am over the moon that she has been able to come to Las Vegas, enjoy her first defence and put in a performance like that.

“Hopefully, because the fight was on DZAN and Matchroom are backing her, people are going to turn round and say we want to see her fight Katie Taylor.