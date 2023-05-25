Cameron ruined her opponent's big Irish 'homecoming' as she claimed a deserved points victory against the previously unbeaten Taylor at a sold-out 3Arena.

The win saw Cameron retain her crown as the undisputed world champion at super lightweight, with the 32-year-old believing she had beaten the 'best pound-for-pound fighter in the world' in the process.

Taylor, who remains the undisputed world champion at lightweight, has been the leading light in female boxing since she turned professional in 2016.

Winning team... Chantelle Cameron with trainer Jamie Moore after her win over Katie Taylor (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

And Moore has huge respect for the Bray-born former Olympic champion, but he believes Cameron proved at the weekend that there is now new leading light in women's boxing.

"I am amazingly proud, and I am not even surprised that she won," said Moore after Saturday's fight. "I knew she was going beat her.

"I told Chantelle four-and-a-half years ago when she first came to me, I said to her 'you will be the best female fighter in the world'.

"She has proved that.

"It wasn't easy, and we knew it wasn't going to be against Katie, but I always knew she had the style to beat her, she had the gears, the engine, the strength.

"She didn't just bulldoze Katie, she did it a smart, educated way, and I couldn't be more proud."

And asked about what should come next for the former King's Heath amateur and kick-boxer?

"If it makes money it makes sense for Chan now," Moore told Matchroom Boxing's YouTube channel.

"She has climbed so many mountains to get to this point, so where does she go from here?

"She has to cement herself, and she should now be regarded as the best female fighter in the world."If we have to fight Katie again, then I think that should be on Chantelle's terms, whether it's at super lightweight or lightweight.

"But Chantelle deserves the opportunity to be a two-weight world champion, but it doesn't have to be Katie Taylor, it can be anyone.