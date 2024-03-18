Trainer Conway says Northampton fighter James will bounce back from first loss of his career

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Conway says he knows his broke Eithan James' heart when he retired the Team Shoe-Box fighter ahead of the 10th and final round of his European and English title fight with Owen Cooper in Birmingham on Saturday night.

But the head trainer has defended the call, stating that Northampton ace James simply wasn't himself after a bruising battle at the Resorts World Arena, and that 'one punch he takes needlessly is one too many'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contest was James’ 13th as a professional, and sadly for him it proved to be an unlucky one.

Eithan James goes on the attack against Owen Cooper during their WBO European and English welterweight title fight at Resorts World Arena Saturday (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

James went into the fight defending his 100 per cent record as well as the WBO European welterweight title he won last year, but the 23-year-old was stunned in the first round when he was sent to canvas by a rocket of a left hook from Cooper.

James got back to his feet but was visibly rocked, with a powerful looking Cooper going after him to try and finish things early.

But the Northampton man somehow dug in and fought his way back into the bout, only to be hit with another heavy shot from Cooper, this time a right-hander, at the end of the ninth round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that was when Conway made the decision to retire James from the contest.

Eithan James in action against Owen Cooper at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on Saturday night (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

It was a call that the upset fighter clearly wasn't happy with, but the trainer insists he believes he made the right decision as James simply ‘wasn’t himself’.

"Anyone who steps through those ropes has already shown they are a warrior, Eithan had nothing to prove to anyone that knows him," said Shoe-Box boss Conway.

"We all know he’s a class boxer, trains like a maniac and he’s a terrific lad but sometimes it’s just not your night so it’s best to regroup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Like many others who refuse to give up, he wasn’t happy I took away his opportunity to turn the final three minutes around, but he’s 23, and his best days are still ahead of him.

"There was not life and death there, we just got caught with a shot in a round he was boxing well in, and didn’t recover to the lad I know afterwards.

"He did amazing to get through the first, he moved smartly in two and three while he semi recovered, but he wasn’t the Eithan I know.

"We usually have two-way dialogue in the corner, but it just wasn’t him. The following six rounds saw him box excellently in patches, and he picked up maybe three or four rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But he couldn’t pick the danger shot which usually he’s razor sharp on and may get caught once, but adapts brilliantly.

"Like I say, he wasn’t himself after the knockdown and did absolutely amazing to stay in the fight. But when he took a heavy shot at the end of round nine I had seen enough.

"I care for him and believed we were just too far off being able to turn it round in just three minutes, and even just one punch he takes needlessly is one to many.

"I take responsibility for the call and I knew I was breaking his heart, which made it even harder but he’s 23 not 33 and still has a huge, huge future in front of him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he added: "I’m so proud of Eithan. He, like all the lads in the gym, craves for the hard fights.

"When you’re in 50/50 fights you won’t win them all, but it’s the challenge real competitors thrive on and he’s shown more guts and heart in his career so far after just 13 fights at 23 than some do their whole career.

"He’ll be shooting off for a few days in the sun and then be straight back at it.

"He was already in on Sunday morning, seeing the lads and chatting about his comeback.