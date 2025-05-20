Trainer and proud dad admits ‘we knew it was his time’ as Kieron Conway claims British title glory

Kieron Conway celebrates his title win with dad James and the rest of the Team Shoe-Box crew (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

Trainer James Conway was in no doubt Team Shoe-Box star Kieron Conway was going to grab British title glory in London on Saturday night, declaring 'we knew it was his time'.

The Northampton fighter was simply too good and too powerful for rival Gerome Warburton as he claimed a comprehensive victory at the Copper Box Arena at the Olympic Park, the Welsh fighter's team throwing in the towel halfway through the fourth round.

The win saw Conway, who is nicknamed 'Too Class', become the first Northampton boxer to claim the British middleweight crown, and the first town figher to secure a Lonsdale belt while still living here.

The only other Northamptonian to clinch a British title was Ash Lane at bantamweight in 2024, but he is now based in Bristol.

Kieron Conway lands a body shot against Gerome Warburton (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

And Conway Snr, who is Kieron's trainer and father, revealed he and everybody at Team Shoe-Box were always confident their man was going to make his mark in some style.

Injuries have been an issue for former Kings Heath amateur Conway in the past, but he has always battled through the pain to take on challenges regardless, and invariably has come through on top - as his professional record of 23 wins from 27 fights suggests.

But this time there were no issues as Conway enjoyed an excellent build-up to the fight, and he went into action in London at the weekend more or less 100 per cent fit.

"It was an extremely satisfying performance by Kieron, and his camp was as close to trouble free as I’ve known," said Conway Snr. "We have known for a long time what he’s capable of, but now he’s injury free we knew it was his time.

Trainer and dad James Conway embraces his son Kieron after his British title success (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

"Before the fight I was saying 'this is Kieron, don’t judge him on some of the performances before but tonight there’s no excuses, this is him'.

"It was the most straightforward camp from any of his previous fights, there were no knocks or niggles.

"So with that, added to his vast experience of big occasions, I just couldn’t see anything other than a stoppage win."

After an even opening round, Conway started to take control against Warburton and as he upped the ante it all got too much for Warburton, and when he was pinned on the ropes in the fourth his corner decided enough was enough.

And the new... Kieron Conway is declared the winner against Gerome Warburton (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

"We had identified the possibility of counter punching because Gerome throws many shots, and that obviously leaves more holes for counter-attacks," said Conway Snr..

"Kieron hits extremely solidly, so we knew that would slow the output of Gerome.

"We spoke about targeting the body when the opportunity arises, and Kieron has always been a very solid body puncher, but in all honesty Kieron could have chosen to box anyway he wanted on the night and he would have won.

"When he’s injury free and making the weight how he did he’s a top 10 in the world fighter, and nothing Warburton could bring on Saturday would have bothered him.

"That’s not me being disrespectful to Gerome who is a fine boxer and has great heart, but Kieron is very close to his prime and Gerome still has some experience to gain.

"For Gerome it’s a setback, but that’s all. For Kieron it’s a stepping stone to the next level."