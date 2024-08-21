Tough test 'the best thing that could have happened' says Northampton boxer Ben Fail

Ben Fail made it seven wins out of seven as a professional on Saturday night (Picture: Queensberry Promotions)

Ben Fail admitted his rip-roaring battle with Omir Rodriguez at the York Hall in Bethnal Green on Saturday night was 'the best thing that could have happened' as he progresses in his boxing career.

The Northampton fighter made it seven wins out of seven in the professional ranks in London, but after enjoying a string of quick and devastating knockout victories, Fail was taken the eight-round distance by Panama brawler Rodriguez before winning on points.

It was an all-action fight with both boxers more than happy to trade blows, and Fail admitted it was a tough test that he needed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was a good learning fight for me, he was a tough man and that was what I needed," said the 27-year-old former Far Cotton amateur.

Ben Fail was a points winner at Bethnal Green (Picture: Queensberry Promotions)

"I have had five knockouts in a row, and I caught him early and then tried to chase it.

"I needed this though, I needed a learning fight because I can't knock everybody out and when I don't knock them out, I need to go back to my boxing.

"So I am going to take so much away from this fight, I think it's the best thing that could have happened."

And talking to the Punchout Boxing YouTubechannel, he added : "It was a high-pace fight, and I emptied the tank in there a few times because I clipped him.

"I dropped him in the first and then empted the tank, and then I think I clipped him every round and I was chasing the knockout, so it is again about learning.

"I hadn't gone past three rounds in five fights, so now I have gone past that and know I am not going to knock everybody out, so I need to work on my pace.

"It's boxing, and if there is going to be a knockout it will come, you don't chase it.

"The biggest thing I learned from the fight is box around your jab. Even if you catch him, stick behind the jab and keep him working."

Fail is always keen to get back into the ring, but admitted he may have to show a little patience as his career path move towards any sort of title chance.

"I wouldn't mind getting in another eight-rounder before the end of the year, and then see what I'm ready for next year," said the town man.

"But that is down to my manager and coaches who know what is best for me."