Title joy for Northampton boxer Kieron Conway as he claims professional win number 20

Team Shoe-Box fighter Conway claimed the vacant WBA Inter-Continental middleweight belt by impressively beating Luton's Linus Udofia on Saturday night, claiming a sixth-round stoppage win at the Sheffield Arena.

The victory saw Conway secure his 20th win from 24 fights as a professional, and saw him bag his first title his first since he won the WBA Inter-Continental super welterweight title back in 2020.

The 26-year-old also took a major step towards setting up a potential British title showdown with reigning champion Denzel Bentley, who is pencilled in to defend his crown against Nathan Heeney next month.

Kieron Conway and Team Shoe-Box team celebrate his win over Linus Udofia in Sheffield (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

Conway was sharp and dominant in Saturday's contest, which was on the undercard of the all-British world title fight between Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington.

But the 12-round fight came to an early conclusion when referee Howard Foster decided an injury to Udofia's right eye was too severe to go on.

Conway had earlier caught his opponent with a brutal left hook, and Udofia's eye swelled to such an extent ahead of the start of the sixth round that it was deemed to dangerous to the fighter for the bout to continue.

And although slightly frustrated to have won in such a fashion, Conway was delighted with his night's work.

Kieron Conway is declared the winner after his fight with Linus Udofia was stopped on Saturday night (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

"It was very good, and it was exactly what I was planning to do," said the 27-year-old nicknamed Too Class.

"Everything came together nicely, as I had said it would do all through camp, and all through the week.

"The timing was correct, and everything was absolutely flawless, I can't complain about that performance.

"I just wish I had another couple of rounds to show more of what I was about, rather than it ending like that, but it is what it is and I am happy.

Action from Kieron Conway 's win over Linus Udofia (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

"I have got the belt and now I have the forward way to go."

And on the punch that caused the injury to Udofia, Conway said: "It was all happening so quick, but I knew it was going to be a left hook, because that's what we were planning, to do certain things to set up the shot.

"But it happened very quick, I don't know if I led off with that left hook or if it was the last shot, so I will have to watch it back."

Udofia, who had previously lost just once in his professional career, had claimed in the build up to the fight that he felt Conway was a 'one dimensional' fighter, but he found out it was a very different story once in the ring with the former Kings Heath amateur.

"I don't care what anyone says," declared Conway. "It doesn't matter if it was a previous opponent, or a future opponent, anybody, I don't care what anyone says.

"It's different when you are in there with me, I am a different specimen.

"When I am in front of you and I anm big and moving in certain ways, I am smooth and it doesn't matter if you think I am one dimensional.

"It is the little angles that pay dividends."

It was another good weekend for Northampton boxing, as Friday night also saw a 10th professional career win for Far Cotton's Carl Fail.

'The Chosen One' was declared a points winner over Bulgarian Angel Emilov by referee Mark Bates at the York Hall in Bethnel Green.