Team Shoe-Box trio are ready for professional debuts in Sunday showdown at The Deco

From left: Team Shoe-Box professionals Dempsey Madden, Kieron Conway, Ryan Conway and Ben Vaughan

TM14 Promotions have been working closely with the home of Northampton-based professional boxing set-up Team Shoe-Box and are promising to put on a show to grip the fans with Destruction at the Deco this Sunday afternoon.

It will be co-headlined by Ryan Conway, brother and stable-mate of former WBA champion Kieron Conway, and Carl Fail, now based in London, formally of the Far Cotton gym in Northampton.

Super Featherweight Conway will be making his professional debut but has been creating lots of interest with a solid amateur pedigree and his family ties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Demand for tickets has been unbelievable really,” said Ryan. “Considering Kieron is taking a few hundred to Liverpool on the Saturday, I thought I’d be struggling but I sold out really quickly.

“I managed to get a few extra, but most importantly I’m so happy to be debuting in Northampton.

“I’m Northampton through and through, born and bred, and the whole idea of the gym at Team Shoe-Box is to grow professional boxing in Northampton.

“So it’s perfect that John and Aaron of TM14 Promotions have been wanting to do a shows around our gyms stable of fighters.”

Also debuting on the card will be super lightweight and highly decorated amateur Ben ‘The Bomber’ Vaughan from Northampton, formally trained by Arthur Daly and current trainer James Conway in the amateurs.

MTK Global-managed Vaughan has a high intensity and exciting style and the part-time paratrooper is touted to have an exciting career, according to Team Shoe-Box head trainer James Conway.

The four-time national champion and two-time GB champion has lots of amateur experience, which includes being a youth Commonwealth Games quarter-finalist in 2017 where he travelled out to the Bahamas with stable-mate Eithan James.

The third Northampton-based Team Shoe-Box fighter is from the opposite end of the spectrum to Vaughan, and that is welterweight Dempsey ‘Mauler’ Madden who will be fulfilling his dream of becoming a professional boxer.

Madden’s father Dave was a pro back in the 90s but trainer Conway is keen to point out Dempsey isn’t merely taking part and there’s no sentiment involved in his decision to back The Mauler in his journey.

“Dempsey has earned his place in the gym and is an example to all,” said James.

“He’s had three amateur bouts many years ago but got swept away from the sport earning a living and raising a family with his wife. But in 2018 he messaged me with his dream.

“Covid put a dent in his ambition, but he’s stuck at it and now he’s finally here - and not to make numbers up.

“He’s got real fighting heart and I’m looking forward to him climbing through the ropes.

“His story is a belter and hopefully by the end of his journey they’ll be wanting to make a Hollywood film out of it!.”