Team Shoe-Box trainer Conway delighted with James' professional progress

Eithan James (centre) with James Conway (left) and Alex Le Guevel

The Northampton boxer notched professional win number seven to maintain his 100 per cent record with a dominant performance against Stu Greener at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Saturday.

It was the first eight-round bout of the 21-year-old Team Shoe-Box fighter’s career, and he was in charge of every round to claim an emphatic win on points.

He used his height and reach advantage to excellent effect, with Greener struggling to get close enough to land any serious blows, and on the one occasion he did, James quickly regained his composure and dominance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eithan James has won all seven of his professional fights

It was an impressive performance in the front of the BT Sport cameras, and Team Shoe-Box boss Conway was very happy.

“Eithan took to the gym saying he wanted to take ‘sexy boxing’ to the ring on Saturday night, and he performed superbly,” he said.

“Apart from 10 seconds of lost concentration, he totally dominated for 24 minutes against a tough, strong and game opponent.”

The commentators on BT Sport were on the whole very complimentary about James, but there were several references to what they felt was the former Kings Heath amateur’s lack of punching power - a notion that Conway shrugs off.

“Eithan has just turned 21,” said Conway. “His power will develop over time, but it won’t ever be something we get obsessed by.

“The sport is called boxing. Hitting and not getting hit is the aim of the sport, and it’s the sport we at Team Shoe-Box enjoy.

“I do enjoy seeing two guys knock lumps out of each other as much as anyone else, but just not when I’m sitting in the corner.

“Eithan’s style does for me just fine, and as he matures and works on his strength and conditioning I’m confident he’ll develop nicely.

“But he’s not weak by any stretch of the imagination, and I believe he has more than enough to deter opponents getting reckless.

"If they still bring it when they start missing and feeling silly, they soon slow their output down.