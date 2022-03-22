Team Shoe-Box quintet set for Park Inn professional show in Northampton

Northampton boxer Dempsey Madden

The Harlestone Road gym has announced a show to be held at the Park Inn by Radisson on Silver Street in the town centre on Sunday, April 3.

A six-fight card is planned in, with five of those bouts featuring Team Shoe-Box fighters Ryan Conway, Dempsey Madden, Michael Stephenson, Sam Daly and Dominic Felix.

Conway, Madden and Stephenson were all winners at the same venue just before Christmas, while Daly will be making his long-awaited professional debut.

Light heavyweight Felix will be back in the ring for the first time since he sealed a victory last time out back in 2019.

Tickets for the show are available directly from the fighters, from the Team ShoeBox gym in Duston or from Barratts on Kingsthorpe Road.

Standard tickets are priced at £40, with ringside costing £55.

Meanwhile, another Team Shoe-Box fighter, Eithan James, has been confirmed as being on the undercard of the EBU European Super Bantam title fight between Jason Cunningham and Terry Le Couviour at Telford International Centre on Saturday, April 16.

James’ opponent has yet to confirmed, but the 21-year-old will be aiming to make it eight wins out of eight.

The show will be broadcast live on BT Sports.

Meanwhile, Shoe-Box amateur Guillaume Azagier was in action recently at the West Warwick ABC.

Azagier, who is also known as Gilly, took on a tough bout against an unbeaten opponent with a good reputation.

Gilly settled into a hit and move rhythm, quickly finding his distance early in the first round which led to his opponent from Burton ABC chasing the contest before it got too far away from him.

Unfortunately for the Burton-based fighter, this played in to the hands of the Northampton-based combatant as he landed heavy combinations throughout the second round, causing a dangerous cut.

This left the referee no option but to call a stop to the one-sided contest.