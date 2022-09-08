Team Shoe-Box quintet aiming to shine during Park Inn fight night

Dempsey Madden

The six-fight card is dominated by home fighters from the Harlestone Road-based gym taking the next step in their careers.

They are Dempsey Madden, Ben Vaughan, Sam Daly, Daniel Lester Lorenzo and Mike Stephenson, and they are all looking to improve on their pro records.

Madden is moving up to six rounds for the first time as he aims to make it four wins out of four against the tough Naeem Ali.

Ben Vaughan

The 31-year-old super welterweight, who is from Northampton, was last in action in July when he claimed a points .

A win for Madden on Friday night should pave the way for a potential Midlands title fight before Christmas against the winner of Jamie Stewart and Ben Fields, who do battle later this month.

“I was happy with my last performance, I moved around and showed that I can box a bit, rather than just getting in and whaling away," said Madden, a groundworker with M & J Evans Construction.

“I want to accelerate my career and push on now. I’m looking past this fight, but if the opportunity to box for the Midlands (title), came along straight after, I’d take it.

Sam Daly

“I work at my best when my opponent is throwing shots, when I can find the openings and exploit them. I’ll meet anyone in the middle. I won’t move.”

Super lightweight Vaughan also steps up for his first six-rounder, and he is aiming to make it four wins out of four, having seen off Carl Turney .

The 23-year-old is desperate to keep busy as he looks to make his way in the pro ranks, and admitted: “It feels like I’ve just gone from one training camp to the next one.

"I had a week off, after my last fight, and then I was straight back into the gym.

Mike Stephenson

“It’s just been about maintaining fitness and sharpening up, along with getting as much sparring in as I can. I’m planning everything that I want to do."

Daly will take on Dale Arrowsmith in a four-round contest at super welterweight, and he is hoping to make it three wins of three on what will be his first home town fight as a professional.

The former Kings Heath amateur was scheduled to make his pro debut in March, 2020 - but it was delayed for various reasons until June this year, and now the 26-year-old wants to make up for lost time.

“My first scheduled pro debut was supposed to be in Northampton, so I’m really looking forward to this one. I’m excited about it," said Daly.

Daniel Lester Lorenzo

“There’s no more pressure on me than when I actually made my debut, which is the most nervous I’ve ever been and that includes a national final (as an amateur).

“That was tough for me, having been out of the ring for so long, but I’ve felt a lot more comfortable in the ring since then. I’ve eased back into it and come into my own.

“I think that you will see a more accomplished performance from me and I’ve only drawn one round since my debut."

Daniel Lester Lorenzo will take on Gennady Krajevski of Lithuania over six rounds at super middleweight, while the much improved Mike Stephenson will be taking on Ben Thomas of Bolton at light heavyweight.

The 29-year-old, who moved to the UK from Kenya as a teenager, has claimed two wins out of two in his pro career so far, and the southpaw is keen to make it a treble.

“I’ve only ever lost once, boxing in England, and I don’t plan on losing again, anytime soon," he said. "I want to be pushing, all of the way, towards achieving something.

“For now, I just want to get another one under my belt and put the things into action that we’ve been working on in the gym. I want to show my work-rate and that I’m a tidy boxer.”

Super middleweight Stephenson steps up to fight over eight rounds for the first time, and will take on Ben Thomas of Bolton as he looks to set up a title chance.

“If I can get active and keep on winning, there are some big fights out there for me and I might even get a title shot by the end of the year," said the Bedford-born fighter, who claimed .

“I’m pretty much living in Northampton now, what with the time at the gym, so I’m now eligible to box for the Midlands title. It’s vacant and we’ve looked at opponents.

“I’m just waiting to get going again, I’ve already done a six-rounder and this will be another step up for me. I’m 29, but I feel like I’ve got the body of a 21-year-old.

“Hopefully, I’ll get this one out of the way and I could do with a knockout. That is the sort of statement that would be good to make.”

The final bout will feature super middleweight Dominic Felix.