A crowd of more than 500 turned out for the event, which was the second amateur show staged by the booming Harlestone Road gym.

Referee Ady Corsen described the bruising cruiserweight clash between Josh Nagy and Vinnie Wadey (Moulescombe) as ‘one of the best fights I’ve refereed’.

Nagy edged a desperately close split decision. Wadey was busier, Nagy blocked a lot of punches and had heavier hands.

Pick of the bouts for me was the welterweight clash between Ben Alijah and Sonny McElligott (Peterborough Police). Alijah won unanimously – but what a fight.

The long and stylish Alijah boxed smoothly behind his jab in the opening round before the fight changed after the doctor examined a wound on McElligott’s right eye early in the second. McElligott went for broke and suddenly Alijah’s classy shoulder rolls and head movement that had impressed in the opening round couldn’t keep out McElligott’s left hooks.

Alijah went on to finish the round well, finding McElligott’s chin with a right uppercut and putting together a combination of punches just before the bell.

The fighters stood in front of each other in the third and produced two minutes of quality action. McElligott had his successes with his left hook, while Alijah scored with short, chopping rights on the counter.

There wasn’t much between light-flyweights Kyle Mason and Faluk Hussain, Elite semi finalists in 2019 and 2016 respectively.

Hussain, who boxed from the closing moments of the opening round with a cut on his left eyebrow, won unanimously, a verdict that sparked some surprise at ringside.

For two rounds, neither did an awful lot as they waited for the chance to counter, but for me, Mason did more. The last was more competitive, Hussain’s body punches presumably swaying the decision his way.

TSB junior Martin Doran went home wearing the East Midlands belt after reversing a points loss to Charlie Walters (Riddings) at 52kgs, winning unanimously.

The shorter boxer by a couple of inches, Doran soon found the range with his southpaw left before a scrappier second round. The third belonged to Doran though as he repeatedly beat Walters to the punch from the outside with his back hand.

Team Shoe-Box junior Tommy Edwards impressed in his unanimous points win over Isaam Hussain (Windmill).For two rounds, Edwards dominated.

Always on the front foot, he never smothered his work and was always thinking about what was coming back at him.

The third round was closer as Hussain landed some stiff punches of his own, but Edwards was a clear winner.

The lofty Callum Lattimer was another unanimous points winner for the host club, his thumping body shots the highlight of his one-sided win over Jack Bacon (Triple A) at 60kgs, and Louis Stagg showed heavy hands in his points win over Dominik Biegala (Derby City).

There were gasps from a good-sized crowd when Stagg knocked Biegala’s head back in the third with a thumping jab.

There was plenty of support for TSB’s Eemus Ionascu and they helped drive the robust welterweight on to a unanimous points win over Riley Church (Touch Gloves).

The day was a resounding success for the Harlestone Road-based club, and Team Shoe-Box posted on their Facebook page: “Sunday saw our second amateur boxing show at the Park Inn by Radisson in Northampton.

"Once again thanks to a great team of willing volunteers the show was a huge success.

“The afternoon had a family friendly feel with a kids area where Halloween pictures was the theme.

“In the ring there was plenty of outstanding action and we really don’t want to single anyone out as the whole team of 15 were outstanding.

"Thank you to all of the travelling clubs for making the journey and providing such strong opposition. We look forward to returning the favour in future!”

“Organising any event is a real team effort and a huge thank you must be extended to our loyal supporters working behind the scenes ensuring everything ran so smoothly on the day

“In addition, it quite simply wouldn’t be possible to host an event like Sunday without the incredibly generous backing of our sponsors: Fed3 Projects; Harris & Clarke Chartered Accountants; OSP Accountants; Abode Resourcing; Brooke Limited; Latimer Fire Protection.”

