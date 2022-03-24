Team Shoe-Box fighter Walfall is a winner in Leicester

Tyselle Walfall with Team Shoe-Box trainer James Conway

Team Shoe-Box’s Tyselle Walfall continued his fine form this weekend in Leicester when running out a deserved winner against what looked to be a really strong opponent.

The opponent from Christ the King in Coventry came in to the contest with not only an excellent reputation and a boxing record to match, but Walfall set about his taller opponent from the get go.

After landing some heavy leather in the first minute, Walfall took control of the ring but his opponent was game and stuck in there making the contest competitive.

From the way the Team Shoe-Box combatant negotiated the first round he came out full of confidence in the second, which proved to be decisive.

The powerful combinations proved to deter his opponent and send him shy to try and match Walfall's speed, accuracy and work-rate.

With two rounds bagged it was just a matter of staying sensible for the East Midlands Light Heavyweight champion as his opponent was likely to rally for one final effort, but it didn’t materialise.