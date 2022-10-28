Charlie Hamilton celebrates his win with the Shoe-Box team

The 17-year-old was crowned National Youth Development Champion in Banbury after turning his career around.

Hamilton was overjoyed after his victory was confirmed by the Master of Ceremonies.

Hamilton lost six of his first nine bouts before moving to the Shoe-Box gym in Northampton nine months ago.

Charlie Hamilton his way to victory in Banbury (Picture: Andy Clubb and Clive Wood / England Boxing)

He has flourished there and had eight straight wins to reach the Development final at the SpiceballArena.

There he faced Jamal Rehman (Laisterdyke) over three rounds and Hamilton out-toughed his opponent from Yorkshire.

Hamilton took several clean punches in the opening round – and simply walked straight through them.

He kept pressing forward behind his jab and when they went toe to toe in the last, Hamiltongot the better of theexchanges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He forced Rehman to give ground and then switched his attacks to his body to stay in charge until the final bell.

Four of the five judges had Hamilton winning the fight – his second in the space of 24 hours - and Shoe-Box coach James Conway beamed: “Nobody deserves this more than Charlie.