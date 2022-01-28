Team Shoe-Box fighter Eithan James targeting title success in 2022

The Team Shoe-Box fighter has a 100 per cent win record after seven professional bouts, and is pencilled in to return to the ring in March.

And although the 21-year-old Northampton ace is making it clear he is happy to be patient on his career path, he is determined to start claiming some belts before the year is out.

But he won’t be running before he can walk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton boxer Eithan James

“I want to look at the Midlands and English titles, probably more so the English to start off and I will leave the British alone for a while,” said James.

“I am still young and if I want to go for that I want to be peaking, so we can look at that in about two years’ time, something like that, hopefully.

“Then I want to move on from the British, up to European titles and other such.

“I know my capability and where I want to be and when I want to be there.

“But we just want to get some sort of title to start off with, take it slowly as I am still 21, and by the time I get to 24 or 25 I will have had unbelievable experience.

“That will then work in my favour when I go for those bigger titles.”

Talking to the YouTube channel Lights Out, James spoke of his satisfaction at his progress throughout 2021.

It was a year that saw him win three fights, moving up to eight rounds to win his most recent encounter against the experienced Stu Greener.

Asked to look back on the previous 12 months, the former Kings Heath amateur said: “It was about learning to get through the rounds, not having to waste as much energy.

“It was about keeping to the basics, because basics win fights, and that is what we have been doing.

“We just want to keep taking little steps up and see how we go.

“We went from six rounds to eight rounds, and I was happy with that. I felt fit, and I felt like I could have gone straight to 10.