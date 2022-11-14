Seven-up for Northampton fighter Carl Fail as he shines on Queensberry debut

Fail took his chance to shine on national television as he saw off Dwain Grant on points over four rounds at York Hall in Bethnel Green, with the fight shown live on BT Sport.

It was the town boxer's first fight since signing for the Queensberry stable, and he impressed, with referee Lee Every awarding him every round against 38-year-old Grant.

"It was a great experience against a tough opponent," Fail told Queensberry's website.

Northampton boxer Carl Fail claimed his seventh straight professional win on Friday

"We knew what we were going to get, but to be honest I am not a four-round fighter, but we got short notice, Frank Warren and my manager did a brilliant job getting us on, and I want to push on now.

"This was just about getting out, being on the television and letting Frank have a look at me, because it is all well and good saying it, you have to go out and back it as well.

"Hopefully he is impressed, but I am happy."

As always, Fail was cheered on by a big contingent from his home town, and he added: "We only had a couple of weeks' notice, but I have got wicked support, wicked family, wicked friends, so as soon as they knew I was fighting they made it happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Coming from Northampton is over a two hour drive on a Friday night, so it was great they made it happen and it means a lot to me."

Carl's twin brother Ben has also signed to Queensberry.

He has had a frustrating time with injuries over the past couple of years, having not fought since making his professional debut in September, 2020.

Ben is set to make his Queensberry debut in the coming weeks, and Carl believes his brother is also going to make his mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is no rivalry there, and I will tell you now I think Ben is better than me, and he thinks I am better than him!" said Fail, who is now 25.