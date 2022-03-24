Pro boxing show cancelled as injuries hit Team Shoe-Box camp

Ryan Conway (right) was expected to make his third professional appearance at The Park Inn

Five fighters from the Harlestone Road-based Team Shoe-Box gym were scheduled to take part in the show at The Park Inn by Raddison on Silver Street, but the camp has been beset with injury and illness issues.

With no guarantees the fighters will have recovered in time to fight on Sunday, April 4, it has been decided to call the event off altogether.

Shoe-Box head trainer James Conway is obviously disappointed at the turn of events, and is planning to reschedule the event for a later date.

But with Shoe-Box's highly-rated Eithan James back in action on April 16, and with another fight pencilled in for him towards the of May, it could be June before the promoters will be able to get a Northampton show together.