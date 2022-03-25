PICTURES: Professional fighters from Northampton's BST Academy secure victories at MMA events across the country

Four out of five fighters from an MMA gym in Northampton secured victories at MMA events across the country last weekend (March 19, 20, 21).

BST Academy in Sixfields had their star performer, Corby's Jordan Vucenic, successfully defend his Cage Warriors featherweight title against James Hendin at the 02 in London on Friday night, winning by submission in the second round.

On Saturday (March 20), professional fighters Hayley Valentine, Stanimir Madjarov and Nick Heyes all got the win in their respective bouts at the Battle Arena promotion in Birmingham.

BST's coach and trainer Claire Reilly said: "Wow, what a weekend!

"Massive congratulations to all our fighters who took to the cage this weekend and made BST very proud.

"Friday night we saw Jordan Vucenic retain his world title on Cage Warriors at the O2 with an amazing finish executing an exciting standing rear naked choke fixed with a body triangle!

"On Saturday we had four people at Battle Arena in Birmingham.

"First up was Kledi Disha who was doing amazing and up on points but sadly couldn't continue after sustaining an injury to his foot after round one.

"Then we had Nick Heyes. Wow, what a fight. After getting knocked down twice in the first minute of round one Nick came back strong and over powered his opponent with his wresting and went on to win on points.

"Next in was Stanimir Madjarov. This was such a hard battle, fought well on both sides, but Stan did enough to take the win on points after three very tough rounds.

"Last, but by no means least, was Hayley Valentine. Hayley did great against a much taller opponent and, after some great ground work from both, Hayley took the win in round two from a referee stoppage from a ground and pound.

"We at BST are very proud of all of you."

Click through the gallery to see the fighters in action.

1. Nick Heyes. Photo: Marc Moggridge Photo Sales

2. Kledi Disha. Photo: Marc Moggridge Photo Sales

3. Nick Heyes. Photo: Claire Reilly Photo Sales

4. Stanimir Madjarov alongside BST Academy coaches. Photo: Marc Moggridge Photo Sales