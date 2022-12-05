2. Hayley 'The Bloody' Valentine

Hayley won her bout against her Swedish opponent via a unanimous decision. Speaking after the fight, the 25 year old said: "I feel amazing. I cried my eyes out because that meant a lot to me. It's an early birthday present for my dad's 60th, celebrating it with a bang! There was a lot on the line, I'm now three wins in a row, undefeated. It meant a lot. Hopefully, that win puts me on the international stage now and that I'm not something little, I'm something big now. I was ready to put everything, my life, into that fight because I just wanted to win. Winning in my hometown was just amazing too." Head coach Danny Batten said: "Wow. What can I say, Hayley is one of the most active students we have in our gym. She grafts all the time. So, so proud of everything she does."

Photo: Marc Moggridge www.burghleyimages.com