Northampton's Eithan James happy as he takes chance to shine with dominant win

Northampton boxer Eithan James made it seven professional wins out of seven in Birmingham on Saturday

The 21-year-old was appearing in his first eight-round bout and dominated the fight from start to finish at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

The contest was beamed across the nation live on BT Sport and James, cheered on by a vocal following who made the trip from Northampton, took his chance to impress.

The Team Shoe-Box fighter made the most of his significant height and reach advantage to totally boss proceedings, but to his credit Greener never took a step back and always carried a punching threat if he got close enough to deliver them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old did connect with a dangerous flurry in the seventh round, but James shrugged it off, quickly regained his composure and control, and closed out the fight to make it seven professional wins out of seven.

"It was good," James told @frankwarren_tv. "I went out there and I knew it was my first eight-round fight, so I decided just to take it easy for the first four.

"I didn't want to go out there and blow myself out.

"I boxed how I wanted to and how my corner instructed me to, and then changed it up a bit towards the end.

"I wanted to stay there a bit more and dig my shots in and landed some big shots.

"He caught me with a flurry in the seventh I think it was, but apart from that it was all clean boxing and an easy win."

It may have been a comprehensive win, but James was full of respect for Greener and said he was happy to follow the instructions of his trainer James Conway and notch another victory.

"He's a good lad, he is durable and he has come to fight," said James of Greener.

"I know the level of opponent he is and I know where I am at, and where I want to push on to.

"But I will box to instructions and that is what I wanted to do on Saturday.

"This was a bigger card tonight and I got a good slot on TV, so hopefully I put on good performance for everybody back home and I hope to be on again."

James' fight was on the undercard of Zach Parker's WBO International super middleweight title win over Marcus Morrison, but the Northampton fighter was cheered on by a vocal band of supporters.

Chants of 'Shoe Army' filled the air throughout James' fight, and he was delighted by their backing.

"Unfortunately there were not as many here as I wanted, I think it was about 130," said the former Kings Heath amateur.

"There are normally a good 300 who come along but it was a quick turnaround in my fights so they couldn't all turn up.

"But don't worry, I will be back out next year and there will be a full army back as well."

So what is next for James?

He reiterated his pre-fight hope that he will be fighting for a title next up, and when it was suggested to him about the possibility of taking on fellow 100 per center Henry Turner, James made his thoughts clear on that as well.

Turner is aiming to take his professional record to six wins out of six when he takes on Benjamin Lamptey on Friday night, and he is somebody James is well aware of.

"Hopefully I will get a title shot next, hopefully in March time, and I am looking at an Area or English title," said James.

"I know I am there level-wise to do it, and I want to push up to a 10-rounder and see where I am. I know I am up there, and hopefully I will get a good, winning opponent."

And asked if that could be Turner.

"Henry is a good lad, and we came through the amateurs together," said James.

"It would be stupid of me not to say he is good lad because of where he is at, but I believe in myself 100 per cent.

"If there is a fight there then I am not shy to take it and I think I will win it, which is my opinion and I am not going to go in there thinking I am not.