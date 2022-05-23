Northampton's double world champion Cameron setting her sights on McCaskill

Chantelle Cameron and promoter Eddie Hear are interviewed after the Northampton fighter's win over Victoria Bustos on Saturday

The Northampton fighter retained her WBC and IBF super lightweight crowns at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, seeing off former world champion Victoria Bustos by unanimous decision after a dominant performance.

Cameron has been left frustrated as she has so far been deprived of the chance to become undisputed at super lightweight, with opponent and WBA and WBO champion Kali Reis unable to commit to the fight due to health issues.

The 31-year-old would love to get the opportunity to take on Reis, but admits the uncertainty surrounding that fight means she is now keen to step up a weight and take on her fellow American McCaskill instead.

Chantelle Cameron was all smiles at the end of her 10-round clash with Victoria Noelia Bustos at the O2

McCaskill is scheduled to defender her four belts on June 26 when she takes on Alma Ibarra at the Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio.

"The unification tournament was happening, I won the semi-final and then there was a massive delay," said Cameron, whose fight at the weekend was her first for seven months after she beat Mary McGee in October.

"I have gone out and boxed Victoria Bustos, who is a great opponent, but for me now it's a case of just stop chasing the undisputed, just chase fights that excite me.

"And the Jessica McCaskill fight excites me.

Chantelle Cameron was too good for Victoria Noelia Bustos

"I don't want to be waiting around for six or seven months, so let's get cracking, let's make a big fight."

Cameron was too good for Bustos, but as she had said before the bout, she admitted going into it she felt it was a gamble.

"It was a risky fight, but that's what we wanted," Cameron told iFL TV.

"We wanted to prove something and sometimes it is about my performance, getting the recognition and making a statement.

"We knew it was a bit of a gamble and I rolled the dice because I knew if I lost then that was the undisputed out of the window anyway.

"Now I just want those big fights, those mega fights.

"I don't want to be waiting another six or seven months. I want just two or three weeks out of the gym and then get back in there, and get me back out fighting in September.

"And if Kali Reis isn't ready then we can go for Jessica McCaskill.

"I want to be in the gym, I want to keep busy, keep fighting, and then people will see the best of me.

"That is the only way I am going to get recognition be pound-for-pound one of the best in boxing.

"If I am not boxing often, then it isn't going to happen is it?"

Cameron made it 16 wins out of 16 with the points decision over Bustos, and she admitted the fight was possible a bit more straightforward than it could have been.

"It was a bit frustrating but it was a lot easier than I thought it was going to be," she said.

"It was a bit messy, and I was switching off a lot because I was thinking 'the same old thing is happening here', and I was getting a little bored.

"I did expect a bit more from her (Bustos), but she was a good opponent, that has been in there with the very best.