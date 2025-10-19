Northampton's Conway vows to bounce back as he loses British title to Liddard

Kieron Conway (right) shows his disappointment as George Liddard celebrates his victory at York Hall on Friday (Picture: Dave Thompson / Matchroom Boxing)

Northampton's Kieron Conway has vowed he will 'be back' after suffering defeat at the hands of George Liddard in London on Friday night, and losing his British and European middleweight titles in the process.

The Team Shoe-Box fighter was stopped in the 10th round at York Hall in Bethnal Green as 23-year-old Liddard became the youngester British middleweight champion in history.

In a bruising encounter, Conway was hampered by an injury to his left hand that was suffered in round seven, and although he battled on gamely, Billericay-boy Liddard was too hot to handle.

It was only a fourth defeat in 28 fights over his professional career for Conway, and he insists there is still plenty more to come from him in the future.

Interviewed straight after the fight, Conway was asked about his injury and said: "It was about round eight. I felt I was just about to start picking the tempo up.

"I landed a left hand, and straight away, I felt something had gone. I fought with my right for the next few rounds.

"It was hard enough to do it in one hand. George is a good fighter. He made it difficult me and it was hard to get that rhythm. He was a lot quicker on the feet than I expected."

And he then added: "I 100 per cent can come back. I'm 29-years-old, I feel like I'm coming into my peak. We'll see what's next, let the injuries heal and we'll be back."

As for Liddard, he was thrilled with his victory and performance, and felt that Conway underestimated him leading into the bout.

"I said I was going to do it, and we did it. I loved it," said Liddard. "I felt like I was going to be the sharper fighter, and I think he was planning on me slowing down a lot, but my hand speed isn't slowing down.

"I genuinely believe I am the quickest middleweight in the division, nobody has hands as quick as mine.

"I think Kieron underestimated me, I saw a lot of comments saying it was going to be man versus boy, but it wasn't. I am growing into a solid middleweight and I think I showed that.

"I am strong and I can have it with any man, but I also have the IQ, I have the speed, I have everything.

"It is great to prove everyone wrong, but it's more important that I prove myself right. I am very proud of myself."