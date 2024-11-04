Northampton's Chantelle Cameron was a winner in Birmingham on Saturday night

Northampton ace Chantelle Cameron was in dominant form as she claimed a unanimous points win over Sweden's Patricia Berghult at the bp pulse LIVE arena in Birmingham on Saturday night.

And after the fight the former undisputed world super lightweight champion once again laid down the challenge to Irish superstar Katie Taylor for the pair to finally get it together in a huge trilogy decider

The town fighter held on to her WBC Interim world super lightweight belt with the win over former world super welterweight champion Berghult.

The 30-year-old from Malmo went into the contest with just one loss on her professional record and she proved to be a 'tricky' opponent for Cameron.

"I was up against a former world champion and she was quite tricky, especially to land clean on," Cameron told The Stomping Ground YouTube channel.

"She was moving around a lot and trying to spoil it a bit, but it was a great fight, a great opponent and I am glad I got the win.

"When I did hit her clean I knew I was hurting her, but then she was moving again.

"It was a bit of a learning curve for me, I had to keep my patience, keep my cool and just keep getting the rounds banked in."

The fight was Cameron's second since her loss to Taylor in Dublin 12 months ago, and her second under Queensberry Promotions and new trainer Grant Smith.

The Northampton fighter split with promoters Matchroom and long-time trainer Jamie Smith after she lost on points to Taylor in their rematch last November.

She is now looking to the future, and although she feels there are 'great opponents' she can take on in the coming months and years, there is no doubt who she really wants to fight.

"I have moved to Queensberry, moved to Grant Smith, and I am doing okay," said Cameron, who is nicknamed Il Capo.

"There are some great opponents out there for me, but everybody knows what fight I want. We will just have to see what happens."

And on the possibility of taking on Taylor for a third time, she said: "It's one apiece, there is a score to settle, and that is the one I really want to get my teeth stuck into.

"I think I can get the win, and I think I can finish the whole thing with Katie with a 2-1 win to me. But I can't do anything if she doesn't want to fight me again.

"I want my redemption. This is boxing and nobody likes losing, and they were close and entertaining fights.

"For the fans it is a great fight to make, and for women's boxing to settle the score and keep on moving as it as never had a trilogy.

"Of course if Amanda Serrano wins (she fights Taylor on November 15) then they will have their trilogy which will be another great thing that could happen.

"But for me I want to put it to bed, I know I can beat Katie, I have already beaten her once, and then the second time around it wasn't my night and Katie got the victory.

"We will have to see what happens between Katie and Serrano, and then next year I will know more where I am heading."

And she added: "I became undisputed and I won the belts, and it is great to have the belts, but I have kind of done that now.

"I am now more about going after those fights that I can get my teeth stuck into, to share the ring with other great boxers, and go out remembering that I boxed the best and seeing how good I really am."