Northampton's Chantelle Cameron ready for 'surreal' showdown with Katie Taylor

Northampton's Chantelle Cameron admits 'it feels surreal' that she will at long last get the chance to go toe-to-toe with Irish boxing legend Katie Taylor.

It was confirmed at the weekend that Cameron will fight Taylor in Dublin in an undisputed-versus-undisputed megafight at the 3Arena, with the Northampton fighter's super-lightweight belts on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the 31-year-old is confident she will be the party-pooper on Taylor's big 'homecoming', the former Olympic champion making her first appearance as a professional in the Republic of Ireland.

Undisputed super-lightweight world champion Chantelle Cameron

It is going to be a huge night of boxing, and Cameron admits getting into the ring with Taylor is all she has ever wanted to do since she turned professional in 2017.

"It feels surreal, and I can't believe it's actually happening," Cameron told iFL TV following the fight announcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel like I have been waiting for this fight my whole career, and I didn't think it would happen.

"It is now over the line and it is unbelievable."

Undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor

Cameron has been handed her big chance after undisputed world lightweight champion Taylor's scheduled opponent, Amanda Serrano, was forced to pull out through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northampton star immediately took to social media offering to step in and take the Puerto Rican's place - not expecting anything to materialise.

But, to Cameron's delight, Taylor was obviously paying attention and went public herself, calling out her Matchroom stablemate and telling boss Eddie Hearn to set up the big fight, which he has duly done.

"I kind of just did it for a laugh, thinking I would whack my name in there but nothing will come of it anyway," admitted Cameron.

"So that's what I mean, I can't believe it is happening. But it is and I can't wait."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is going to be one hell of an atmosphere in Dublin, and Cameron is going to have to beat the crowd as well as Taylor, who has won all 22 of her professional fights to date.

The town fighter also boasts a 100 per cent pro record as well, winning 17 out of 17, and she says fighting Taylor on her home turf will not bother her one little bit.

"I don't care about that, I am there to fight and it doesn't bother me," said Cameron. "I have got a winning mentality, and I don't want to lose.

"For me it is just another fight against the best there is, and this is about my own legacy, it's not about Katie Taylor, as much as I respect her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is about making my own legacy, and if I beat Katie Taylor then I am going to be known as one of the best."

The undercard for the Taylor versus Cameron fight will be announced in the coming days, but Hearn has promised at least a couple of other world title fights as well.