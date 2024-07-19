Northampton's Chantelle Cameron 'on a mission' as she returns to the ring

Northampton boxer Chantelle Cameron returns to action on Saturday

Northampton's former undisputed world boxing champion Chantelle Cameron is excited to be back in action against France's Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night.

And the town star says she is 'on a mission' to regain the belts she lost in controversial fashion to Irish superstar Katie Taylor when she suffered the first defeat of her professional career in Dublin in November.

Cameron takes on Mekhaled for the vacant WBC Interim World Super Light weight crown at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham as part of the Queensberry Promotions' Magnificent Seven event.

As well as a new promoter following her split with Matchroom in the wake of that Taylor loss, the fight will also be Cameron's first under the guidance of new trainer Grant Smith.

The Northampton fighter parted ways with Jamie Smith earlier this year.

It is a new beginning for the 33-year-old, who will be aiming for the 19th win of her professional career.

"I'm on a mission for my belts and I want to get them as soon as I can," Cameron told BBC Sport.

"All I want to do is win. I’ve got to get my belts back, that’s my only focus.

"I want to show people I made really tough decisions, but the right decisions for myself and my career I’m happy, I’m confident and I’ve developed again.

"I feel like pressure is off my shoulders.

"My biggest fear every time I stepped in the ring was losing and losing my undefeated record but it’s gone now. I’ve suffered my first defeat and it’s horrible. I don’t want to taste that again."

Cameron had her sights set on a trilogy decider with Taylor, having initially beaten the Bray Bomber in their first clash in Dublin last May.

But Taylor turned her back on that opportunity, instead opting for a rematch against Puerto-Rican fighter Amanda Serrano.

That left Cameron to take her career in a different direction, starting with this weekend's fight, but she says she is now determined 'to hunt Katie down again'.

"It should have been the trilogy next," said Cameron. "I beat Katie last May, Katie beat me in November... although I believe it was a controversial win.

"It seems mad that we haven’t settled it, but that was Katie and her team’s option.

"They avoided me and I’ve got to go the long route to try and get these belts back. I’m going to have to hunt Katie down again."