Northampton's Chantelle Cameron a double world champion after stunning win over Mary McGee at the O2

Chantelle Cameron shows off here two world titles as well as The Ring Magazine belt after her win over Mary McGee

Eddie Hearn called the explosive 10-round fight 'a great advert for women's boxing'.

The three judges had the 30-year-old from Northampton winning widely by scores of 100-90, 99-91 and 99-92

But every round was competitive, with McGee more than making her mark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chantelle Cameron is declared the winner

Cameron admitted "I wasn't expecting her to be that tough."

As well as taking home two world titles, Cameron also claimed the prestigious Ring Magazine belt that was up for grabs in this fight.

The Northampton fighter will now have the chance of becoming the undisputed champion of the world.

Her win over McGee means she moves into the final of 'The Road To Unification' tournament, and will take on the winner of the November fight between American pair Kali Reis and Jessica Camara, who between them hold the WBA, WBO and IBO world belts.

Chantelle Cameron and Mary McGee put on a great show at the O2 Arena

The winner of that one will rule the world!

Matthew Bozeat's round by round review of Cameron v McGee at the O2 Arena...

1st round: McGee shows heavy hands early on but Cameron smiled and fired back with combinations before getting behind her jab to win the round

2nd: Cameron produced the quality work in another hard round and there was a furious exchange of punches in the closing seconds

Chantelle Cameron pictured with her corner team and Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn

3rd: Cameron backed McGee into a corner, took a right hand, but responded with a better one to keep the American on the back foot

4th: Closer round but Cameron was still landing more

5th: Cameron started to use the ring, make McGee miss and then planted her feet and out punched the American

6th: Cameron outboxed and outfought McGee again, McGee sticking her tongue out in defiance at the bell

7th: McGee tried to up the pace and Cameron made her miss and fired off combinations

8th: The crowd were on their feet after a crazy final 30 seconds when they traded full blooded shots. Again Cameron got the better of it

9th: McGee looked frustrated at the bell after landing her best shots and getting hit back with three or four