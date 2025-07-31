Northampton’s Carl Fail targeting British title glory after ‘breakthrough performance’

Carl Fail (right) turned in a brilliant performance to beat Amir Abubaker and claim the BBBofC Midlands Area super-welterweight title in Bournemouth on Saturday night

Northampton boxer Carl Fail is already targeting greater things after he claimed the first title of his professional career in Bournemouth on Saturday night.

The Far Cotton ace secured the BBBofC Midlands Area super welterweight belt with an explosive eighth-round stoppage of the previously unbeaten Amir Abubaker, stretching his own winning record to 11 out of 11 in the process.

Fail was delighted with his performance in what was his first fight in 21 months, having been sidelined due to an elbow problem.

Carl Fail (right) in action against Amir Abubaker in Bournemouth on Saturday night

The issue didn't stop him training full tilt in the gym though, and he looked like he had never been away as he put away a tough opponent.

And now Fail is in a rush to get a crack at the vacant British title.

"It is looking like I am going to be mandatory for the British title, because that fight was a British eliminator," said the 27-year-old, twin brother of fellow pro boxer Ben.

"The English titles are all tied up, so I am the only one who has fought the eliminator so it looks like I will be the mandatory challenger for the British, and I think Sam Gilley is the next in line as well for that.

Carl Fail celebrates his win over Amir Abubaker to claim the BBBofC Midlands Area super-welterweight title in Bournemouth on Saturday night

"We are both with Queensberry so it is an easy fight to make, and I know Sam, I have a lot of respect for him. Domestically, I think it's one of the best fights to have which is exciting, but we'll see."

Looking back on the win over Abubaker, Fail said: "I really enjoyed it, I had a lot of fun in there.

"Stylistically it was a great fight, and all I seemed to hear on the night was how great and exciting it was. Everybody seemed to have a great time watching it as well.

"I am really happy with it, and I feel like I needed to take that undefeated fight to bring the best out of me, and I feel that's what it did.

"I know what I can do and I believe in myself, and so does my team and Ben and everybody else, so the main thing was about going in there and performing, me doing my best, that was what it was down to.

"I knew I could beat the kid, it was just down to me going out there and performing, showing what I have been working in in the gym all this time, and I did that.

"But I do still feel there is way more to go to be honest, I feel that wasn't even the best version of me yet.

"I think that was my breakthrough peformance.

"That was the one they wanted to see to now push on and really cement mine and Ben's name in British boxing. I think this is just the start of it."

Fail is renowned for his non-stop work ethic, but he admits he needs to have at least some time away from the gym - even though he is only planning to take a week off!.

"I need a reset and a rest, and to rest my mind more than anything, and I can then get back in," said Fail.

"Then when I then get the news of this British title fight, or I might even get another big opportunity somewhere, I will be ready, and whatever it is I have made it very clear that me and Ben don't turn down fights.

"Anybody that wants a fight, me and Ben are quite easy to work with, as long as they pay us the right amount of money we will fight anybody."