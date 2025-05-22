Northampton’s Cameron off to New York as she seals Madison Square Garden fight night

Northampton boxer Chantelle Cameron

Northampton's Chantelle Cameron is off to New York.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron has announced she will be fighting Canadian Jessica Camara for the WBC Interim Super Lightweight title at the iconic Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 11.

The fight is on the undercard of the huge trilogy showdown between undisputed world champion Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, with Cameron in line to face the winner of that mega fight - if she can get past Camara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So excited to be heading to New York to fight at Madison Square Garden on this huge event for female boxing," Cameron wrote on social media.

"Jessica is a great opponent to perform against, but I can't afford any slip ups as I'm coming for all the belts at 140 after this fight."

The fight will be Cameron's first under the umbrella of Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, and will be part of a top quality card of female boxing that features five other world title showdowns.

The Northampton ace left Queensberry Promotions to join up with MVP earlier this month, and the move has paid immediate dividends with this clash with Camara, that could open the door to the trilogy fight with Irish superstar Taylor that Cameron craves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camara is three years Cameron's senior at 37-years-old, and has a professional record of 14 wins from 19 fights, with one draw and four defeats.

She last took to the ring in January when she fought WBC world lightweight champion Caroline Dubois in Sheffield, with the match being declared a technical draw after an accidental clash of heads in the second round left Camara with a serious cut to her left eye.

Cameron's most recent fight was a defence of her interim title in November last year when she saw off Patricia Berghult in a unanimous points decision win.

The Northampton fighter has won 20 of her 21 professional fights, with her only loss a controversial one to Taylor in their rematch in Dublin in November, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor against Serrano at super lightweight is the main event, with the other title bouts seeing Yamileth Mercado take on Ellie Scotney at super bantamweight, Alycia Baumgardner fight Jennifer Miranda at super featherweight, Dina Thorslund defend her bantamweight titles against Shurretta Metcalf and Cameron's fellow Brit, Savannah Marshall take on Shadasia Green at super middleweight.

All of the action will be streamed across the globe live on Netflix.