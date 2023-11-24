Chantelle Cameron isn’t the only professional boxer from Northampton in action this weekend...

Northampton boxer Ben Fail

Town ace ​Ben Fail wraps up a busy year on Friday night when he fights Bulgarian Nikola Stoyanov at York Hall in Bethnel Green, London.​

The Northampton super-welterweight southpaw has enjoyed a productive 2023, fighting three times since making his comeback from injury in March and extending his unbeaten run in professional bouts to four in the process.

Last time out, Far Cotton fighter Fail saw off experienced and durable campaigner Serge Ambomo in three rounds, but he can expect a tougher challenge from 29-year-old Stoyanov, who has won four of his 11 pro fights.

"He will be another test, he gave one of Frank Warren's prospects (Khalid Ali) a tough fight and that could have been a draw," said Fail, twin brother of fellow pro Carl.

"He is a lively opponent, and that is what we wanted. We wanted a bit of a test and this guy is going to bring it and I am looking forward to it.

"He won a fight recently so he is going to come into it full of confidence."

The last time 26-year-old Fail, who is nicknamed ‘Big Ben’, fought at York Hall, he dished out a first-round knockout to Bartosz Glowacki back in June, and he will be hoping to impress again on a card that is being shown live on TNT Sports.

"It would be lovely to do the same again!" admitted Fail.

"We are not looking for the knockout as we know it is going to be a hard fight, but if it comes, it comes."

The fight is Fail’s first in four months, but he says he has been happy to be patient.

"I am happy with the timing, as I got a really short call-out for the last fight (a month after his first round win),” he said.

"I didn’t have any time off, I have been in the gym and just waiting for the call, and I was happy to take on this fight.

"I have had a busy year, with four fights since March, so I can’t really complain.

"I want to get out a couple of times before next March, so if I do that then it will have been six fights in a year.

“After this one I will have a little break over Christmas. I will keep ticking over, but just look after myself a bit more and enjoy the time with the family.”

Fail has confirmed Friday night will be his last outing of the year, before taking a well-earned rest over Christmas.

He is then targeting a ring return early in 2024, when he can hopefully once again share the bill with his brother.

"I want to be fighting again by the end of January, early February.

"I will be ready to go by then, and I have been speaking to Frank (Warren), and hopefully me and Carl can get on the same show together again.”

Once his fight is out of the way on Friday, Fail will be making a point of watching Chantelle Cameron’s big undisputed world championship bout with Katie Taylor.

And he is predicting another win for his fellow Far Cotton ABC fighter.

"Chantelle is going to do the business again isn’t she?”, said Fail.