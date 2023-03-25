Northampton's Ben Fail back with a bang as he ends injury nightmare with comeback victory

Ben Fail claimed a comeback victory on Saturday night

The 26-year-old has undergone a nightmare time since injuring a hand winning his professional debut back in September, 2020.

It has been a long and difficult road, but the Far Cotton fighter made his comeback on the Queensberry Promotions show in Telford, and made his mark as he stopped veteran opponent Eligio Palacios in the closing stages of their six-round encounter.

It means he has now won two out of two as a pro, but for Fail the only thing that matters is that he is actually fighting again.

"I have had a roller-coaster two-and-a-half years, and there points on those years where I thought I was never going to be back in the ring," Fail told Queensberry's YouTube channel after his win.

"So to be back in and under the lights and doing what I'm doing, then I am happy."

Spanish-based Nicaraguan Palacios had gone the distance in losing his past nine fights, but he couldn't resist the skill and power of Fail as he failed to make the count in the sixth and final round.

"He was a tough cookie," admitted Fail.

"I cracked him with some shots straight away, and I couldn't miss with the jab, but I was just taking my time.

"I did feel rusty in there, but it is about building my boxing back, building my confidence back up, and I will be back to 100 per cent next time."

Many fighters starting out in the pro game will fight over four rounds to begin with, but for Fail it had to be straight to six.

"I did six rounds on my debut, and I was more than fit enough to do six rounds today, and I got him out in the last round," he said.

"But I am happy I got the six rounds under my belt.

"If I had knocked him down the first 10 seconds it would haven been nice, but I am glad I got the six rounds in because it is rounds in the bank.

"It's more boxing experience, more knowledge and it means I get the ring-rust off."

Ben is the twin brother of fellow professional boxer Carl, who has a record of eight wins out of eight, and the pair are keen to really progress their careers in 2023, with Ben in particular keen to make up for lost time.

"Me and Carl are looking to be as busy as possible this year," said Fail.

"We are looking to get out twice before the summer if possible, and I feel like we can.