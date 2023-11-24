Northampton world champion Chantelle Cameron in great shape to stun Katie Taylor again
And the 32-year-old insists there will definitely be no complacency on her part she attempts to inflict a second career defeat on superstar Taylor at the 3 Arena.
Cameron is once again heading into the Lion's den and risking everything as for the second time in six months she is the one putting her undisputed super lightweight titles on the line in the rematch with Taylor.
The Irish fighter on the other hand, the undisputed world lightweight champion, is risking nothing but her pride at a second ‘homecoming’.
It is a scenario that has irked former Kings Heath amateur Cameron, and she has pledged to turn in an even more dominant performance in trying to beat Taylor this time around.
But she is also wary of the threat that Taylor, who lost for the first time in 23 professional fights when the pair last met, possesses - particularly when she has revenge as her driving force.
"I am not complacent whatsoever, that is why I have put the work in that I have," said Cameron, who has a 100 per cent record of 18 wins from her 18 professional fights.
"I have trained harder than ever, and I feel like it is the best camp I have had because I knew that was going to be up against Katie, who will be seeking revenge.
"I could never think 'it is going to be a walk in the park', because it definitely isn't.
"But I do know this is the fittest I have ever been.
"I have had great preparation, I am the strongest I have ever been, and I haven't got a torn tricep this time, so I am good to go."
Cameron made the revelation that she was injured in the first fight during the pre-show press conference in Dublin on Thursday, and the remark came in response to Taylor and her team consistently claiming she hadn't been 100 per cent fit for the original fight.
Well, both Cameron and Taylor are now saying they are at 100 per cent for the rematch, and it is set to be a thrilling, action-packed, spectacle in front of a 10,000 sell-out crowd.
Cameron dominated the first fight from the off, and she was asked if she intends to attack Taylor from the first bell on Saturday.
"I always set a hot pace," declared Cameron, who was in very relaxed and determined mood in front of the world’s media. "Every single time I fight I go in there and set the pace.
"I have a high work-rate and I am going to do what I have to do, and I can also adapt to any situation.
"As much as I can have a high work-rate and get stuck in and have a fight, I can also box."
The fight is being screened live on DAZN on Saturday night, with coverage starting from 7pm.