Northampton world champion Chantelle Cameron accepts Katie Taylor challenge

Undisputed world lightweight champion Taylor made a public plea to Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn to make the fight against Cameron happen after her scheduled clash with Amanda Serrano at Dublin's Three Arena was postponed due to injury to the Peurta Rican.

And Cameron, who is the undisputed world champion at super lightweight, made it clear she is very keen to get it on.

The former King's Heath amateur has been chasing a fight with superstar Taylor for a long time, and it could be that the bout will now happen in Ireland on May 20 if both boxers get their way.

Chantelle Cameron is the undisputed super lightweight champion of the world

Hearn had initially played down the chances of the clash happening, stating that his preference was for the Taylor-Serrano rematch to be put off for a couple of months, with Taylor then taking on Cameron later in the year.

He also revealed that Cameron was set to defend her title belts on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's comeback at the O2 Arena in London on April 1.

But it seems Taylor, who has never fought as professional in her home country, is digging her heels in that the May 20 fight goes ahead - and she wants to take on Cameron.

Writing on Instagram, Taylor said: "Let’s get it done @EddieHearn, this homecoming has waited long enough!

Katie Taylor has publicly stated she wants to fight Chantelle Cameron in Dublin on May 20

"@3arenadublin is available so let’s give Ireland a night to remember on May 20th.

"Let’s go @chancam91, happy to move up in weight for the opportunity to become a two weight Undisputed champ."

In reply, Cameron was quick to state she would love to do battle.

"I’m more than happy to accept!!," wrote the Northampton star. "Like you, I only want to fight the best.

"I'm not difficult to deal with so this fight can be signed, sealed and delivered in 24hours. @daznboxing @matchroomboxing @jamiemoore777 @franksmith @eddiehearn Let's go!"

As yet there has been no public statement from either Hearn or the Matchroom Boxing team, who are out in Mexico ahead of Saturday's world lightweight title fight between Angel Fierro and Eduardo Estela.

At 31, Cameron is five years younger than former Olympic champion Taylor, who has won all 22 of her professional fights.

Cameron has an equally impressive record, with 17 wins out of 17, so if they were to meet then something would have to give.